Liverpool Pursuit For Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz Intensifies

Liverpool are gearing up for a significant summer transfer window as manager Arne Slot prepares to reshape his squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Dutch coach, having completed a full season assessing his players, has identified key areas requiring reinforcement, despite the club’s recent success without major signings.

Slot’s plans, which include bolstering the defence, midfield, and attack, have been further fueled by Juventus’s recent Champions League exit at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

The Italian giants’ 4-3 aggregate loss, coupled with uncertainty over their future European qualification, has placed their prized assets under scrutiny.

One player firmly on Liverpool’s radar is Juventus’s young forward, Kenan Yildiz. The 19-year-old Turkish star has impressed, drawing praise from Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero, who described one of his goals as “spectacular.” However, Juventus’s financial pressures may force them to consider offers.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Rousing The Kop], Juventus are targeting over £83m (€100m) in player sales.

While they hope to achieve this through the departures of Andrea Cambiaso and Dusan Vlahovic, Yildiz could become a viable option if these sales fall short.

The report suggests that an offer of around £75m (€90m) could tempt Juventus to part ways with their highly-rated youngster.

The interest in Yildiz is not limited to Liverpool, with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United also reportedly monitoring the situation.

Super agent Jorge Mendes, recently spotted in Turin meeting with Juventus’s director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli and Yildiz’s family, is believed to have informed the club of the growing interest.

Liverpool’s need for attacking reinforcements is further amplified by potential departures. Darwin Nunez, who attracted significant interest from Saudi Arabia in January, is expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Additionally, Luiz Diaz’s future at the club is uncertain, with suggestions that Liverpool may not offer him a new contract beyond 2027.

While Liverpool have held talks with Ademola Lookman, the acquisition of Yildiz is seen as a more promising long-term investment. His youth and potential make him an ideal candidate to solidify the left-wing position under Slot’s leadership.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has publicly stated his desire for the club to sign a left-sided defender, while a new centre-back and a number six are also understood to be priorities. The potential arrival of Yildiz would represent a significant statement of intent from Liverpool, demonstrating their ambition to compete at the highest level.

The summer transfer window promises to be a busy period for Liverpool as Arne Slot looks to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours.