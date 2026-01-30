Liverpool Reignite Pursuit of Juventus Sensation Kenan Yildiz as Summer Rebuild Looms

Despite a summer of record-breaking expenditure, Liverpool’s offensive evolution under sporting director Richard Hughes is reportedly far from finished. The Reds are once again being heavily linked with Juventus wunderkind Kenan Yıldız, as the club prepares for a potential changing of the guard in their forward line.

While the arrivals of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz for club-record sums signaled a new era at Anfield, and Hugo Ekitike has emerged as a surprise focal point for Arne Slot, the future remains fluid. With ongoing uncertainty surrounding the long-term contracts of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool are reportedly identifying elite young talent to future-proof their attack.

The €74m Target

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, the 20-year-old Turkish international remains a primary objective for the Merseyside club. Yıldız has been in scintillating form in Serie A this season, tallying 17 goal involvements in 29 appearances.

His versatility is his greatest asset; the youngster has excelled as a creative playmaker, a traditional “number ten,” and an inverted winger cutting in from the left. This adaptability makes him a perfect tactical fit for Slot’s fluid system. However, securing his signature will not be easy or cheap. FootballTransfers currently values the attacker at approximately €74 million, a figure that could rise if his current form continues.

Turin’s Wall of Resistance

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration. Real Madrid are also credited with a firm interest, while several other heavyweight clubs in the Premier League and La Liga are reportedly monitoring the situation.

Juventus, however, have no intention of letting their “Golden Boy” depart without a fight. The Italian giants have reportedly made contract extensions for both Yıldız and manager Luciano Spalletti their top priority to ward off predatory interest from abroad.

Planning for the Summer

While Liverpool are unlikely to make a major move during the current winter window—especially following Isak’s recent devastating leg injury—the groundwork is being laid for July.

Convincing Yıldız to leave the Allianz Stadium, where he has become the face of the post-Allegri era, will require a monumental effort. Yet, as Salah’s future continues to dominate headlines, Yıldız represents the kind of “blue-chip” talent that could define the next decade at Anfield.