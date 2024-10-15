Liverpool Want Benfica Star Who Had Insomnia Cured by Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly interested in reuniting with former Feyenoord star Orkun Kökcü.

Slot played a crucial role in Kökcü’s development at Feyenoord, and the Turkish midfielder has continued to impress at Benfica.

Liverpool has been monitoring Kökcü’s performances and is considering making a move for him.

Slot has also been credited with curing Kokcu’s insomnia during his time at the Dutch giants.

“My heart started beating faster, which made me freeze. I was so shocked that it left me with a little trauma,” Kokcu told De Volkstrant last year. “I didn’t sleep a minute that night and in the months that followed I often couldn’t either. I had to save myself from that trauma.

“The manager was one of the few who knew about it. He is more than a manager, he understands exactly how to deal with people. That’s why I cried when I hugged him after the championship game [when Feyenoord won the league title in 2023].”

Kökcü has been a standout player for Benfica, contributing 11 goals and 14 assists in 52 appearances.

He has also earned 35 caps for the Turkish national team and starred in the UEFA Nations League victories over Montenegro and Iceland this week.

Liverpool has been following Kökcü’s progress and is impressed by his abilities according to Correio da Manha.

However, signing him may be challenging due to his high transfer value and Benfica’s reluctance to sell.

Benfica is known for developing and selling players for a profit. They recently sold Darwin Núñez to Liverpool for a significant fee.

While Benfica may be open to selling Kökcü, they are likely to demand a substantial transfer fee.

Benfica would want at least £67m for the Turkish international who is under contract until 2028.