Man United Boss Faces Critical Goalkeeper Selection Decision Ahead of Man City Clash, Bayindir in Contention to Start

This weekend’s Manchester derby feels more crucial than ever, as both sides head into the contest with something to prove.

For Manchester United, the match offers a chance to build on their recent win against Burnley and solidify their position above rivals City in the Premier League table.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim faces several critical selection decisions, particularly in goal according to Manchester Evening News.

With André Onana reportedly finalizing a loan move to Trabzonspor, the starting spot is now a two-man race between Altay Bayındır and new signing Senne Lammens.

Bayındır has started all three league games but has not been entirely convincing, while throwing Lammens into a high-stakes derby would be a bold move for Amorim.

However, the manager has shown he isn’t afraid to make big decisions, and if he views Lammens as the long-term number one, now may be the time to give him the chance.

Another key decision for Amorim is in midfield. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have been the preferred pairing so far.

While Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha are both dealing with injuries, Cunha has hinted on social media that he could be fit for the derby. If he or Mount are available, Fernandes will likely remain in a deeper role. If not, players like Joshua Zirkzee or Amad could be called upon to fill in.

Amad, who scored the winning goal in last season’s derby at the Etihad, has been deployed as a wing-back this term. His ability and work rate would be invaluable in this match. However, Amorim may favor the stability of Diogo Dalot, who is a fitness concern himself, with Patrick Dorgu on the other side.

The match is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for both teams, as United looks to capitalize on City’s recent struggles and continue its strong start to the season.