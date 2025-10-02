Man United Joins London Rivals in £80m Race for Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz

Manchester United Joins London Rivals in £80 Million Race for Juventus Star Kenan Yıldız

Manchester United is reportedly lining up a major transfer push for highly-rated Juventus attacker Kenan Yıldız, who is expected to command a fee exceeding £80 million. The Old Trafford club faces fierce competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal for the 20-year-old Turkish international as reported by Fichajes.

The pursuit of the elite young talent is driving United’s strategy to overhaul its attack, a plan that may involve offloading current stars.

United Eyes Yıldız as Rashford Exit Looms

According to reports from Fichajes, Manchester United is aiming to fund the ambitious signing by potentially raising substantial capital from the departure of Marcus Rashford. The England international is currently on loan at Barcelona, where he has been performing well, and United hopes to secure a significant fee for him in the future.

Yıldız is viewed by United’s management as a versatile forward with the ideal profile needed to revitalize the attack. The 20-year-old has a bright future, possessing the technical tools and adaptability to operate anywhere across the front three, a quality United sorely needs to return to trophy contention.

His proven quality in Serie A and European competitions suggests he has the necessary attributes to thrive in the demanding Premier League.

London Giants and Financial Firepower

The bidding war for Yıldız is expected to be intense, with Chelsea and Arsenal also deeply interested. Both London clubs are actively pursuing major trophies and see acquiring one of Europe’s best young talents as a wise investment to continuously improve their respective squads.

All three interested clubs possess the financial strength to meet Juventus’s reported asking price of over £80 million. The prospect of a move to the Premier League is highly attractive to many international stars, but Yıldız will need to carefully consider his next step.

While he is looking to consistently fight at the highest level, securing regular playing time will be crucial for the next stage of his development. It remains unclear which of the three ambitious destinations the Turkish forward will ultimately choose.