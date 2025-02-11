Man United Keeper Injury Update, Bayindir Set to Return to Training

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır missed the recent FA Cup victory over Leicester City due to a minor injury sustained earlier in the week.

The 26-year-old was expected to start the match after an impressive performance against Arsenal in the previous round.

However, he was ruled out of the squad, with Andre Onana taking his place between the posts.

While the initial concern was high, the injury is not believed to be serious, and Bayındır is expected to return to training soon according to Manchester Evening News.

Bayindir has seen his playing time increase recently since the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

The Turkish international keeper has been been used in cup competitions and impressed when given a chance to prove himself.

Bayindir was linked with a return to the Turkish Super Lig this winter but opted to stay and fight for his place at United instead.

Galatasaray were reportedly interested but Bayindir has no intention of leaving Manchester.

In total Bayindir has six appearances in all competitions for United this season.

Bayindir is under contract until 2027 and United have the option to extend his contract by an additional season.