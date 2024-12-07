Man United Midfielder Not on Fenerbahce Radar

Despite earlier reports linking Christian Eriksen to a move to Fenerbahçe, journalist Rudy Galetti has clarified that the Turkish club is not currently pursuing the Danish midfielder.

Galetti wrote on X, “Despite some rumors, Fenerbahce don’t consider Christian Eriksen a concrete target.

“The Turkish club is looking around to strengthen the midfield but, to date, the Man United player is not under its radar.”

While Eriksen’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain, with his contract expiring next summer, Fenerbahçe have seemingly ruled out a potential move.

The Turkish club is exploring other options to strengthen their midfield.

Eriksen has struggled to secure regular playing time at United this season, with new manager Ruben Amorim preferring other midfield options. His recent injury has further limited his opportunities.

As Eriksen’s contract winds down, it remains to be seen where he will play his football next season.

The Denmark international has four goals and three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Fenerbahce are currently competing in the Super Lig title race with rivals Galatasaray and are also competing in the Europa League.