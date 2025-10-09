Man Utd Makes Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz Priority Target, Willing to Offer €90m

Manchester United is reportedly planning a major transfer offensive for the summer of 2026, targeting Juventus’ highly-rated forward Kenan Yildiz and prepared to potentially outbid Premier League rivals, including Chelsea.

According to the Daily Briefing, the Red Devils are huge admirers of the Turkish international and could submit an offer as high as €90 million (approximately £76 million) to secure the 20-year-old talent.

While Chelsea has also registered strong interest in Yildiz as part of their aggressive global youth recruitment strategy, the current sentiment among sources is that Manchester United is ready to commit a larger fee to land the player.

“Manchester United are making Yildiz their big priority for summer 2026,” one source stated. “The current feeling is that they’re ready to go higher than Chelsea and Arsenal, maybe as high as €90m.”

Juventus Fight to Keep Key Asset

The pursuit of Yildiz will be challenging, as Juventus views the attacker as a key player for their future and is actively working to secure him on a new, long-term contract. Furthermore, Yildiz himself is not showing any public inclination to force a move, suggesting that any interested club will need a compelling project to lure him away from the storied Italian club.

While the Premier League’s financial power and global pull are undeniable, Juventus’ status as a historic powerhouse with significant ambition means the transfer negotiations will be fiercely contested.

Yildiz’s Best Fit: Chelsea or United?

If Yildiz decides to seek a move to England, the choice of club could be dictated by playing time and squad composition.

Chelsea has demonstrated a preference for signing the world’s best young players, but their current attack is already heavily stocked with young talents like Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian, and Alejandro Garnacho.

In contrast, a move to Old Trafford could offer Yildiz a clearer pathway to a key role. With Bruno Fernandes approaching the latter stages of his career, Yildiz could potentially be earmarked as the long-term successor to the Portuguese playmaker, providing a focal point for United’s attack for years to come. The promise of a guaranteed central role could prove to be a decisive factor for the Turkish star.