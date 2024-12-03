Manchester United Could Offload Underused Goalkeeper

Manchester United are considering selling goalkeeper Altay Bayindir in the upcoming transfer window according to Sky Sports Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenburg.

The Turkish international joined the club from Fenerbahçe last summer but has struggled to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, with Andre Onana firmly entrenched in the starting lineup.

With limited opportunities, Bayindir could seek a move to a club where he can play regularly.

Plettenburg tweeted: “At Manchester United, there is an expectation that Altay #Bayindir could leave the club in one of the next two transfer windows, as he is simply too good to be a number two behind André #Onana and currently has no prospects for regular playing time. #MUFC

Internally, the club is very satisfied with him. Contract until 2027.

Red Devils are in the market for a new third-choice goalkeeper or potentially both a new number two and three.”

While United are satisfied with Onana’s performances, they are open to the idea of strengthening their goalkeeping department further.

The club may look to sign a new third-choice goalkeeper or potentially a new second-choice keeper to provide competition for Onana.

It remains to be seen whether Bayindir will leave United in January or if he will stay and fight for his place in the team.

The Turkish international keeper has made just two appearances in all competitions this season.