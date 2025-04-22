Manchester United Eye Juventus Starlet Kenan Yildiz as Part of Squad Overhaul

Manchester United are reportedly keen on securing the services of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz as they look to rebuild their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, sources told Turkish-Football.

The Reds have been actively scouting the talented Turkish international and are considering making a move at the end of the current season.

Yildiz, 19, has emerged as a bright prospect for the Turin giants, showcasing his potential with impressive performances that have caught the attention of several top European clubs.

His versatility across the forward line, coupled with his technical ability and eye for goal, are understood to be key attributes that have attracted the interest of United’s recruitment team.

As the current season draws to a close, Manchester United are widely expected to undergo a significant squad overhaul as they aim to improve on their recent performances and challenge for top honors in the future.

Identifying and securing promising young talents like Yildiz is believed to be a central part of this strategy, with the club looking to build a strong foundation for long-term success.

While Yildiz is contracted to Juventus, Manchester United are reportedly prepared to test the Italian club’s resolve with a formal offer in the summer.

The financial details and the specifics of United’s interest remain undisclosed, but the club’s intent to bolster their attacking options with youthful and dynamic players is becoming increasingly clear.

His development at Juventus has been closely monitored, and the prospect of him continuing his progression in the Premier League under the Manchester United banner is said to be an appealing one for both the club and the player.

However, any potential move for Yildiz is likely to depend on a number of factors, including Juventus’ willingness to sell one of their prized young assets and the player’s own ambitions.

United will likely face competition from other clubs also monitoring Yildiz’s situation.