Manchester United Hit with Injury Blow Ahead of Fenerbahce Match

Manchester United has received a setback ahead of their Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.

Defender Jonny Evans is a doubt for the match due to an injury. His absence would be a significant loss for United, who are already dealing with several other injuries.

Other Injuries:

Kobbie Mainoo (injury)

Luke Shaw (injury)

Leny Yoro (injury)

Mason Mount (injury)

Harry Maguire (injury)

Tyrell Malacia (injury)

Luke Shaw meanwhile, is making progress in his recovery and could be available for selection in the coming weeks.

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt are expected to start in central defense. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are likely to be the full-backs. Christian Eriksen could start in midfield alongside Casemiro, if fit.

Erik ten Hag will provide more details on the team’s situation during his press conference.

The Yellow Canaries head into the clash in 14th place in the Europa League on four points after two games.

United meanwhile, are 21st with just two points from their first two games and will be hoping for their first victory tonight.