Modric Comforts Real Madrid Star Arda Guler After El Clásico Error

Sunday’s emotionally charged El Clásico victory for Real Madrid was a night of mixed emotions for young Turkish midfielder Arda Güler, who reportedly received a touching phone call from former teammate Luka Modric following the match.

Güler started the high-stakes clash against FC Barcelona, which Real Madrid ultimately won 2-1. However, the young player endured a moment of distress in the 38th minute when he lost possession, a critical error that led directly to Fermín López scoring Barcelona’s equalizer.

The mistake visibly weighed on Güler, who was later substituted in the 65th minute with the score still level. Despite the error, the Bernabéu crowd showed its appreciation, giving the Turkish international a warm ovation as he left the pitch.

A Call from the Croatian Maestro

The most significant boost to Güler’s morale came after the final whistle. According to Spanish media, including Defensa Central, Luka Modrić—who recently departed for AC Milan but remains closely connected to the Real Madrid locker room—reached out to the struggling youngster.

Modrić, a veteran who has dealt with immense pressure throughout his illustrious career, reportedly offered simple but powerful words of encouragement:

“You need to stay calm! At your age, mistakes like this happen.”

For Arda Güler, this vote of confidence from a legendary figure like Modrić could be exactly the mental strength he needs to quickly put the high-profile error behind him and focus on his continued development at Real Madrid.