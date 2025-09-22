Montella Lauds Turkish Stars Yildiz and Calhanoglu Ahead of Critical Qualifiers

Turkey’s national team coach, Vincenzo Montella, has heaped praise on two of his most vital players, hailing Kenan Yildiz as a “complete player” and describing Hakan Çalhanoğlu as “extraordinary.” Montella’s endorsement comes at a crucial time as both players carry significant club responsibilities while Turkey gears up for pivotal World Cup qualifying matches.

The 20-year-old Yildiz has been in exceptional form this season, building on a breakthrough campaign for Juventus. He has already tallied two goals and four assists this season, following a 2024-25 season where he netted seven Serie A goals and became Juventus’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer.

Montella, who gave Yildiz his national team debut, said he spotted the young forward’s potential early on. “Yildiz is very young and has huge ambitions,” Montella told Rai Radio 1 [as reported by Goal]. “He’s a complete player who started playing for the national team with me when he lacked consistency at Juventus. It’s not easy to play with the number 10 shirt at 19 years old. This year I see him as more consistent and aware.”

The young winger’s rise to prominence has not gone unnoticed. This past summer, Premier League clubs, with Chelsea reportedly leading the charge, made offers in the region of €65 million (£56m/$76m). Juventus, however, stood firm and rejected the bids, signaling their commitment to making Yildiz a long-term part of their plans.

Meanwhile, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, 31, remains Turkey’s experienced engine. The Inter playmaker has been a mainstay for his club, playing a central role in their runs to the European finals and deep Champions League campaigns.

This season, he continues to be a central figure in Inter’s build-up and a key set-piece threat, underscoring why Montella considers him “fundamental.”

The Turkish coach acknowledged Çalhanoğlu’s past injury struggles but noted a clear improvement in his form. “He’s an extraordinary player, there are few at his level in his position,” Montella said.

“He’s a talented and experienced player, he’s fundamental for us and I think he will be for Inter or any team for a few more years.” Like Yildiz, Çalhanoğlu was also the subject of transfer speculation this summer, with clubs like Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe reportedly interested. However, Inter maintained a high price tag, and the move collapsed.

Montella’s reliance on both players is evident as Turkey prepares for crucial World Cup qualifying tests. The team will travel to Bulgaria on October 11 and host Georgia on October 14. These two fixtures could determine whether Turkey qualifies directly for the World Cup or is forced into the playoffs. To get back on track after a recent 6-0 defeat to Spain, Montella will lean on Yildiz’s creativity and Çalhanoğlu’s invaluable experience.