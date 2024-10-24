Mourinho Reveals he Could Still Win Man United Medal

José Mourinho will renew his rivalry with Manchester United as his Fenerbahçe side prepares to face the Red Devils in the Europa League.

The two teams last met in 2016 when Mourinho was manager of Manchester United. Fenerbahçe’s recent form has been strong, while Manchester United has struggled for consistency.

In his pre match press conference Mourinho revealed that he would like to return to the Premier League one day but that he is just focused on the match today.

“Sooner or later, [United] will succeed. Hopefully sooner, hopefully before one day I go back to the Premier League and they become my opponent. At this moment they are just my opponents for one match,” he said.

Mourinho also revealed that he thinks he could yet claim a third winner’s medal with United nearly six years after he returned to London.

“As you know, we won Europa League, we finished second in the Premier League, I think we still have a chance to win that league because if they punish Man City with points maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal!” he added.

Mourinho’s history with Manchester United adds an extra layer of intrigue to the match.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent and are looking to improve their form. Fenerbahçe has been playing well and is capable of causing an upset.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, which could impact their starting lineups.

Antony’s future at Manchester United is uncertain, with rumors linking him to a return to Ajax.

The match promises to be a competitive and exciting encounter.