Mourinho Reacts to Red Card Against Man United

José Mourinho was sent off as Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the Europa League.

The match was a tense affair, with both sides battling for control. Christian Eriksen gave Manchester United the lead, but Youssef En-Nesyri equalized for Fenerbahçe.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Mourinho was shown a red card for protesting a penalty decision that was not awarded to Fenerbahçe.

The Portuguese manager expressed his frustration with the referee’s decision but declined to comment further.

Mourinho told TNT: “I watched the incident. I don’t want to speak about it.”

“I congratulate him because he’s absolutely incredible.

“During the game, at 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation, and he had one eye on the bench and on my behaviour.

“That’s the explanation he gave me. That’s why he is one of the best referees in the world.”

Mourinho also said that he thinks it might be best to quit European football as a result of the sending off.

“I think the best thing I have to do is, when I leave Fenerbahce, I go to a club that doesn’t play UEFA competitions,” he added.

“So if any club in England, from the bottom of the table, needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go.

“And I don’t want to say anything more about it. I want to speak about the game. We played absolutely fantastic against a team, in theory, from a superior level. We played fantastic.

“I don’t think anything” when pushed for his opinion about the penalty decision and laughed off suggestions he could appeal his sending off.

“If I appeal, I will get six months’ ban, so there is nothing to do.

“Since Sevilla-Roma final (in the 2023 Conference League), there is nothing to do. It is what it is.

“That’s why I say if the future is maybe better without European competitions, so I don’t get upset. It is what it is.”

Despite the draw, Manchester United will be disappointed with their recent European performances. They have now failed to win their last five European games.

Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, will be content with the result, especially considering their recent injury issues.

The draw keeps them in contention for a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.