Mourinho Takes Dig at Man City Boss Over Financial Fair Play

José Mourinho has taken a swipe at Pep Guardiola, referencing Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play controversies.

The Fenerbahçe manager was responding to Guardiola’s recent comments about his managerial record, particularly in relation to Premier League titles.

Guardiola had defended his achievements and dismissed chants from Liverpool fans calling for his dismissal.

Mourinho, known for his fiery personality and witty remarks, seized the opportunity to highlight the contrasting circumstances under which both managers have achieved success.

He emphasized the importance of fair play and suggested that his own titles were earned legitimately.

Mourinho said: “Guardiola said something to me yesterday. He won six trophies and I won three, but I won fairly and cleanly. “If I lost, I want to congratulate my opponent because he was better than me. I don’t want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits.”

While Guardiola’s Manchester City have dominated English football in recent years, they have faced scrutiny over their financial practices.

The club has been charged with numerous breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, which could have significant implications for their future.

Mourinho’s comments highlight the ongoing rivalry between the two managers and the different approaches they have taken to achieve success.