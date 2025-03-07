Newcastle United Eye Besiktas Rising Star, €20 Million Price Tag Set

Beşiktaş has reportedly placed a €20 million price tag on their highly sought-after 19-year-old forward, Semih Kılıçsoy, with Newcastle United emerging as the first Premier League club to express serious interest sources have told Turkish-Football.

The young talent, who has impressed with his performances this season, is expected to be the subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer window.

Kılıçsoy, who has been working under a special program initiated by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has caught the attention of Newcastle United, who are eager to bolster their attacking options.

The Magpies have begun preparations to secure the striker’s signature in the upcoming transfer period but face competition from Aston Villa.

Villa have had several dealings with the Turkish market and most recently signed Yasin Ozcan from Kasimpasa.

Beşiktaş are adamant that they will not entertain offers below €20 million for their prized asset.

The club previously rebuffed interest from Aston Villa at the start of the current season, demonstrating their determination to retain Kılıçsoy or secure a substantial transfer fee.

The 19-year-old has made 36 appearances for Beşiktaş this season, contributing four goals and three assists.

His potential and burgeoning talent have made him a target for clubs looking to invest in young, promising players.

Newcastle’s interest underscores the growing recognition of Kılıçsoy’s abilities, and a summer transfer battle is anticipated.