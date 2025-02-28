Norwich City Secures Promising Defender Vatan Ozcan with First Professional Contract

Norwich City has announced that 17-year-old defender Vatan Ozcan has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The promising youngster, who also represents Turkey at youth international level, has committed to a two-year deal, keeping him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2027.

Ozcan, who joined the Canaries’ academy at the age of 10, has impressed throughout his development.

This season, he has been a key figure in the club’s under-18s side, making seven league appearances and featuring in three FA Youth Cup matches. His progress has also seen him step up to play for Olly Lee’s under-21s team.

Speaking to the club’s official channels, Ozcan expressed his delight at signing the contract. “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family,” he said.

“I’ve been at the club since the age of 10, so that makes it even more meaningful. It’s a huge honour, it’s an amazing club. I’ve been here for a long time and it makes me want to be the best representation I can be for the club.”

The signing of Ozcan’s professional contract is seen as a significant step in Norwich City’s commitment to developing young talent from their academy.

The club will be hoping that Ozcan continues his rapid development and progresses towards the first team in the coming seasons.