Okan Buruk Targets Crucial Win as Galatasaray Prepares for Bodo/Glimt Test

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has set a clear objective for his side ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt: securing a vital three points at RAMS Park to double their tally to six.

Speaking at a press conference at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities alongside team captain Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Buruk emphasized the importance of building on their previous success.

“We achieved an important start with our recent victory over Liverpool,” Buruk stated, recalling the 1-0 win. “The concentration, desire, and the football we played with our fans in that match were very high. It is incredibly important that we bring that same level of performance tomorrow and rise to six points by winning again.”

Buruk stressed that despite being a less-known name than Liverpool, Bodo/Glimt poses a significant threat. “We will be facing a very important, valuable, and successful team. They are the reigning Norwegian champions and currently lead their league. Furthermore, reaching the Europa League semi-finals last season clearly shows how ambitious they are. We must prepare well, stay focused, and understand just how good our opponent is,” he advised.

Dismissing Turf Advantage and ‘Weaker’ Opponents

When questioned about whether Bodo/Glimt, who typically play on artificial turf, might struggle on the natural grass at RAMS Park, Buruk dismissed the notion.

“I don’t think it will make a big difference for them. It’s usually only the visiting teams to Norway that struggle because they aren’t used to it. Now, the environment is the same for both teams,” he clarified.

The experienced coach also addressed the perceived psychological difference when facing an underdog in Europe versus a well-known giant.

“The story of every match is unique,” Buruk noted. “Players may not watch Bodo/Glimt as much as they watch Liverpool, but tomorrow’s game is no different for us than the Liverpool match. You prepare differently against Premier League teams and players you know, and this has a psychological aspect. We will give Bodo/Glimt the full respect they deserve.”

Squad Quality and İlkay Gündoğan’s Leadership

Buruk acknowledged the difficulties presented by managing his star-studded roster. “It is very difficult for me to determine the starting XI and choose the players who will come on. I have to make very tough decisions because all footballers want to play. Both our starters and our substitutes will be crucial contributors.”

He also took time to praise the impact of İlkay Gündoğan, not just as a footballer but as a character within the squad. “İlkay’s personality is as important to us as his footballing ability,” Buruk said. “He is one of the players who works closely with the entire team. He made a significant effort to come to Galatasaray, the team he supported since childhood. He is living his dream right now.”

On Leroy Sané’s return to form, Buruk expressed confidence: “Sané is in an adaptation period, but his two goals against Başakşehir were the perfect exit he needed. We believe his performance will continue on this upward trajectory.”

Singo Setback and Match Perspective

Addressing an injury update, Buruk confirmed that defender Wilfried Singo will remain sidelined for a minimum of two more weeks. “We don’t want to risk playing him too early, so it looks like at least two more weeks,” he stated.

Finally, Buruk concluded by emphasizing that the result against Bodo/Glimt, while highly important, won’t be definitive for their Champions League campaign. “We will not pass the round here. We will only gain a very important advantage for the future. Every Champions League match is tough. If we earn three points tomorrow, it will give us an advantage, but it doesn’t end anything. We see it as a match to move up a level.”