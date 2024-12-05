Osimhen Eyes Premier League After Strong Start at Galatasaray

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen (25) is committed to finishing the season with Galatasaray, but his impressive performances (9 goals in 11 games) aim to attract Premier League suitors.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Osimhen was linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli (who opted for Ivan Toney instead), Napoli surprisingly offered a January exit clause in Osimhen’s loan deal with Galatasaray.

However, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports Osimhen has no desire to leave mid-season and wants to focus on Galatasaray.

“First of all, Osimhen wants to finish the season at Galatasaray. He is very happy to be there and doesn’t want to talk about other clubs,” Di Marzio told bettingexpert.com.

“He wants to play and win there.

“I will leave a small percentage for Galatasaray to try to buy him and I will discuss with Napoli to find an agreement.

“I know that a club in Saudi Arabia wants him. I don’t know the name of the club, but they are prepared to buy him for Napoli and get him back at the end of the season,’ Di Marzio added.

“The problem is that they want to sign him now and Osimhen doesn’t want to sign now, he wants to wait.

“He wants to use this season as an opportunity to let the Premier League clubs decide whether to make an offer to Napoli.

“PSG are always an opportunity, and they’re the only club who have made an offer for him this summer,’ he continued.

“They offered €220m for Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, so maybe they’ll try to get both again.

“But he wants to finish the season at Galatasaray, even if the Saudi Arabian club want to sign him now.”

Despite his focus on Galatasaray, Di Marzio suggests Osimhen’s strong start aims to attract long-term interest from Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United.

Additionally, PSG remains a contender after their summer bid for the striker.

Osimhen’s rapid adaptation in Turkey seems to have silenced talk of a January exit, further emphasized by his comments after Galatasaray’s Europa League win over Tottenham.

