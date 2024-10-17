Osimhen Opens Up About Galatasaray Move

Victor Osimhen has expressed his satisfaction with his decision to join Galatasaray on loan from Napoli.

Despite receiving offers from other clubs, Osimhen chose Galatasaray due to the club’s ambition and the convincing approach from the coach.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

He was drawn to the opportunity to play alongside experienced players like Mauro Icardi and contribute to the team’s success.

“I had plans to stay there and wait for three or four months and leave in January, but I think for me it was fair also to stay there because I wouldn’t let anyone decide for me,” Osimhen told TRT Spor, from the Galatasaray training centre.

“It was important for me to stay there since I didn’t get the deserved move that I really preferred.

“When I received the call from the Galatasaray coach, it was really convincing. He said what he wanted to do this season and what he wanted to achieve. I could see what he had set for himself as a man, a coach, and a father. I think I fit in this plan and coming to a team with already a lot of quality players with great ambition, as a footballer it was easy to come.

“When I came I could see how serious Galatasaray are as a club. For me it was the right decision, but also for my family and my daughter. Coming to a city like Istanbul, one of the best in the world. It was easy. So far so good, I’m really happy about my decision. I want to contribute and win something important here.”

Osimhen has quickly adapted to Galatasaray, scoring two goals and providing four assists in his first four games.

He has formed a good partnership with Icardi and is focused on helping the team achieve their goals.

Osimhen’s decision to join Galatasaray was influenced by several factors, including the club’s prestige, the opportunity to play in a major league, and the personal recommendation from his idol, Didier Drogba.

“I would like to thank Galatasaray fans as I remember how they welcomed me,” he added.

“I am not a player who puts myself before the team. My ambition was to add and contribute to the quality the team already has,” continued the Nigerian forward.”

There were fears that Osimhen would struggle to adapt at Galatasaray playing with another big personality like Mauro Icardi, but the opening games suggest otherwise.

“I have great respect for Icardi and what he’s done for football and Galatasaray,” he said.

“He’s a big legend here. We’ve seen how me and him can work well on the pitch. But for me, I don’t care about being the best scorer in the league. I want to score, assist and help the team when I have the chance, [help] in defence and attack, just like the coach needs me to do, but collective success is what’s paramount.”

Osimhen already has two goals and four assists in four games for the Lions and has firmly established himself as a fan favourite.

Galatasaray play Antalyaspor next away from home on Saturday 19 October, Osimhen is expected to return after recovering from a small injury.