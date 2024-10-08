Osimhen Targets Galatasaray Return After International Break

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has provided positive news regarding his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Osimhen sustained the injury during Galatasaray’s match against Kasimpasa, forcing him to miss several games for both club and country.

Initial reports suggested a recovery timeline of up to six weeks.

However, Osimhen himself has spoken with journalists, expressing his confidence in returning after the international break.

The Nigeria international told Fanatik reporters that he hopes to be back after the international break.

This is a more optimistic timeline than initially anticipated.

Galatasaray confirmed the injury as a strain and bleeding in Osimhen’s upper left hamstring. The striker is currently undergoing treatment at the club’s sponsor hospital.

The statement read: “Our football player Victor Osimhen, who felt pain in his left upper back muscle in the Kasımpaşa match in the seventh week of the Trendyol Super League and who was found to be strain (strain and bleeding) in the left upper posterior muscle group in the checks carried out in our sponsor hospital Medicana today, has started.”

Osimhen’s return would be a significant boost for Galatasaray, especially considering his impressive debut and scoring form.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his return, potentially for the upcoming league match against Antalyaspor after the international break.

Osimhen already has two goals and four assists in four games this season.