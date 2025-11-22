Phenomenon at the Bernabéu: Elche Boss Hails Arda Güler as His ‘Weakness’ Against Real Madrid

Ahead of a daunting clash against Real Madrid this Sunday, Elche manager Eder Sarabia has singled out one player from the star-studded Los Blancos squad that captures his imagination above all others: Turkish sensation Arda Güler.

While acknowledging the overwhelming challenge his team faces, Sarabia admitted his personal admiration for the young playmaker is unmatched by any other talent in the Madrid ranks.

“Kylian Mbappé is obviously the player to watch out for the most because of his clinical finishing,” Sarabia told reporters when asked to name the Madrid players he admired. “Vini Jr. is phenomenal. But as for my weakness: Arda Güler to me is an absolute phenomenon.”

Sarabia’s high praise elevates the 19-year-old Turkish international even above the team’s top scorer, Mbappé, who has netted 13 goals in 12 games this La Liga season, and the electrifying Vini Jr.

Talent Disparity

The Elche manager was candid about the significant difference in individual talent his side would be up against, making any victory feel like an “almost impossible” task. However, his focus remained on Güler’s unique qualities.

Signed from Fenerbahçe in 2023, Güler has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young creative forces in Europe.

Despite his age, his technical brilliance and vision have already earned him consistent minutes under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

For Sarabia, it is precisely that combination of potential and phenomenal skill that makes the teenager the ultimate draw.

While Mbappé commands the tactical attention—Sarabia labelled the French star a “monster in front of goal”—it is Güler who appears to hold the key to the opposition manager’s heart.