Real Madrid Star Gives Amputee Footballer Kerem a Surprise

Real Madrid star Arda Güler has touched the heart of a young Turkish amputee footballer, Kerem Demez.

The 11-year-old, affectionately known as “the Arda Güler of amputees,” received a signed Real Madrid jersey from his idol.

Speaking to AA [via Turkiye Today], Serap Guler – Arda’s mother – shared her son’s encouragement for Kerem: “Arda sends his regards and wishes you continued success. He asked me to bring this shirt as a gift. He believes in you and knows you will succeed.

“This is very emotional and meaningful for me. I hope Kerem’s photos inspire other children. Dreaming and working hard are key. If we’ve brought even a little happiness to Kerem, that’s enough for us.”

Güler, who learned about Demez through a news article, personally requested his mother to deliver the jersey to the young footballer.

The gesture has deeply inspired Demez, who dreams of achieving similar success as his idol.

Demez said: “I’m so happy. I’d like to thank Arda Guler, my big brother.

My dream has partially come true. Now I just need to see him in person.”

This heartwarming story highlights the power of sports to inspire and motivate, even in the face of adversity.

Güler’s kindness has left a lasting impression on Demez and serves as a reminder of the positive impact athletes can have on young fans.