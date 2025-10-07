Real Madrid Blocks January Moves for Wonderkid Amid Arsenal Interest

Premier League giants Newcastle United and Arsenal are reportedly set to miss out on Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler, as Real Madrid maintains a staunch refusal to consider any transfer bids for the young midfielder ahead of the January window.

The two English clubs, both planning strategic reinforcements for a congested second half of the season, have registered interest in the talented playmaker. However, sources close to the Santiago Bernabéu suggest that Güler has become an integral part of manager Xabi Alonso’s long-term vision, making a mid-season departure virtually “impossible.”

Alonso Trust in Güler Secures His Future

Güler’s prospects at the club have significantly brightened since Alonso’s arrival. The manager has demonstrated strong faith in the young player, who has consistently repaid that confidence on the pitch.

According to analysis shared on the Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Güler has been “rewarded that faith that Alonso has shown in him with three goals and four assists,” earning a place in the starting lineup ahead of other established players.

“I would say it’s probably nearly impossible to sign Arda Güler in January,” an insider explained on the podcast. “He’s become more instrumental in the Real Madrid team since the appointment of Xabi Alonso. He’s obviously got the trust of Xabi Alonso.”

With Güler now establishing himself as a “key man” in the squad, Real Madrid is unwilling to entertain any offers, regardless of the size. The Spanish club is expected to be competing for silverware on all fronts—including La Liga and the Champions League—and will not risk weakening its squad mid-season.

Transfer Battles Loom Between Leagues

The push to hold onto Güler comes as Real Madrid itself is looking to aggressively overhaul its squad. Alonso’s transfer plans have heavily targeted the Premier League, leading to friction with several top clubs.

Manchester City is reportedly seeking to expedite contract talks with star midfielder Rodri amid sustained interest from Los Blancos. Furthermore, Real Madrid was recently rebuffed in its pursuit of two other highly valued Premier League midfielders, as Chelsea has reportedly resolved to keep both Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo despite the Spanish side’s aggressive attempts to revitalize their core midfield.

While Real Madrid pursues talent across Europe, the club remains firm that the young Turkish international, who is under a long-term contract, is simply not available for negotiation. This leaves both Arsenal and Newcastle needing to turn their attention elsewhere as the January window fast approaches.