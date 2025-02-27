Real Madrid Boss Dismisses Transfer Speculation, Insists Arda Guler Has Future at Club

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has moved to quell growing speculation surrounding the futures of young stars Endrick and Arda Guler, affirming their crucial roles in his long-term plans.

The comments come amidst increasing media scrutiny over the duo’s limited starting opportunities, despite their obvious talent.

Endrick, the 18-year-old Brazilian sensation, who arrived from Palmeiras last summer, has made 24 appearances, scoring five goals, but has started only once this season, often deployed as a late substitute.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe has further intensified competition for places.

Similarly, Turkish international Arda Guler, 20, who joined from Fenerbahce in 2023, has featured in 27 games, contributing three goals and five assists. However, he has also struggled for consistent starts, leading to rumours of potential loan moves, with several clubs reportedly expressing interest.

Addressing reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti was adamant about the players’ futures. “Everyone who travels has a chance to play. So does Endrick,” he stated, dismissing any notion of an “Endrick case.”

Ancelotti acknowledged Endrick’s unique qualities, stating, “Due to his characteristics, he is not going to be Rodrygo or Vinicius, he has different characteristics. He is going to be a great forward, I have no doubt.”

Regarding Guler, who has been an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s last four league matches, Ancelotti asserted, “I read that there is a Guler Case, but that case has not arrived here. It is a process for him and as for all youngsters. It happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius [Junior], [Federico] Valverde.”

He emphasised the need for patience, highlighting the challenges of breaking into a world-class squad. “He needs time to join the best squad in the world. Everyone understands it and whoever doesn’t understand it, has to do so,” Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti also addressed concerns about Guler’s morale, saying, “I’m with them every day. Every day he looks more or less happy and it’s normal. I don’t want to see a player happy when he doesn’t play. I see a player who works, learns and wants to play.”

He further pointed towards a potential communication gap, stating, “This is a small part of the time I spend with him. He spends a lot of time with other people. I don’t know if they have the same idea that I have with him. So that he improves and can play for Real Madrid soon. This is a lack of communication.”

With Mbappe absent for the Copa del Rey clash, Endrick has a potential opportunity to start, though Brahim Diaz is more likely to feature alongside Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. Guler will also be hoping for game time as Ancelotti aims to secure a crucial first-leg advantage.