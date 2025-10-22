Real Madrid Boss Hails Arda Güler as ‘Mix of Özil and Guti’ Ahead of Juventus Showdown

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has intensified the hype surrounding young midfielder Arda Güler, comparing the 20-year-old Turkish international to two of the club’s most iconic playmakers: Mesut Özil and Guti. Alonso’s glowing endorsement comes as Los Blancos prepare for a career-defining week that includes tonight’s Champions League clash with Juventus and the season’s first El Clásico against Barcelona.

Speaking before the match, Alonso singled out Güler for high praise, highlighting his rare blend of technical skill and decisive vision.

“He’s a mix between Mesut Özil and Guti,” Alonso was quoted as saying by Goal. “Not just because of his origins, but because of his quality. Guti could also play close to the crease while also providing that final pass. The more we find Arda, the better we do. We have to keep pushing him to improve his game, but I’m happy.”

From ‘Turkish Messi’ to Midfield Catalyst

Since joining from Fenerbahce in July 2023, Güler—who was also famously branded the ‘Turkish Lionel Messi’—has steadily grown in stature. His development under Alonso’s careful management has accelerated rapidly, making him a key figure in the team’s creative engine.

Güler has already delivered tangible results, most notably coming off the bench in the recent 1-0 victory over Getafe to provide the well-taken assist for Kylian Mbappé’s winner, demonstrating his ability to change the complexion of a game instantly. His strong performances earned him La Liga’s Under-23 Player of the Month award for September, with two goals and two assists contributed that month.

Alonso stressed that while Güler’s talent is immense, he must remain highly focused amid a demanding schedule. “We need him for what’s coming up. He needs to be very focused on what he has to do and what he does well.”

Competition and the Juventus Hurdle

Despite Güler’s meteoric rise, Alonso warned that maintaining his spot requires constant effort given the depth of the squad. “The competition up front is intense, and you have to be ready for the moment,” he commented, citing players like Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz as constant challengers for midfield roles.

Tonight, Güler’s creativity and vision will be crucial for breaking down the defense of a struggling Juventus side at the Bernabéu. The Turin club travels to Madrid with little margin for error, having drawn their opening two group stage matches under dramatic circumstances and showing poor domestic form, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Como. Compounding their worries is a dismal away record in Europe, having won just once in their last 11 continental trips.

For Real Madrid, who are seeking to maintain their perfect Champions League record after securing two group-stage wins, Güler’s form is critical. His ability to unlock tight defenses will be key to ensuring a victory tonight before all focus turns to the blockbuster clash with Barcelona this weekend. Alonso’s careful management of his star talents will be decisive for the club’s ambitions both at home and abroad this season.