Real Madrid Boss Optimistic About Arda Guler Future

Madrid’s Arda Güler continues to impress for the Turkish national team, solidifying his position as an integral part of the squad.

During the recent international break, Güler played a key role in Turkey’s victories over Montenegro and Iceland. His performances have showcased his talent and potential.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

While Güler has not seen as much playing time at Real Madrid as he would like, Carlo Ancelotti remains optimistic about his future according to Marca.

The manager plans to give Güler more opportunities as the season progresses and competitions like the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup approach.

Güler himself is confident in his abilities and believes he can make a significant impact at Real Madrid.

He recognizes the competition for playing time, particularly with the presence of Kylian Mbappe and other established midfielders.

Despite limited playing time at Real Madrid, Güler has shown his quality whenever given the chance. His performances for the Turkish national team further highlight his potential.

The Turkish international has made three starts for Real this season and has featured regularly but mainly coming off the bench as a substitute.

The 19-year-old impressed for the Turkish national team last week starting in the victories over Montenegro and Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

Güler scored in the 4-2 away win over Iceland, the first victory over the Scandinavian side on the road.