Arda Güler’s stellar performance in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Girona has garnered significant praise from Spanish media.

The young Turkish midfielder scored a crucial goal, demonstrating his talent and potential.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was particularly impressed with Güler’s contribution.

Ancelotti said after the game, “Arda kicked off the second half splendidly and fired in a brilliant goal. His dedication is commendable; he’s constantly on the move.

“That goal has alleviated some of the weight on his shoulders. Being a young talent, there’s an enormous amount of expectation on him, and this goal was crucial for his confidence.”

The attacking midfielder rewarded Ancelotti with a brilliant performance after weeks of struggling for a starting roll.

Güler played a total of 89 minutes against Girona.

The Turkish international ended up scoring his first goal in the season and helping his side record a much needed win after a rocky patch in form.

Güler’s ability to adapt to Real Madrid’s tactical demands and his creative flair have made him a valuable asset to the team.

The 19-year-old now has one goal and one assist in 17 appearances this season.

As Güler continues to impress, he is likely to play a more significant role in Real Madrid’s future.

His performances for the club have also caught the attention of the Turkish national team, and he is expected to be a key player for his country in the years to come.