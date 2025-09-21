Real Madrid Boss Reveals if There is Room For Bellingham & Arda Guler

Real Madrid secured a routine 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu, a result that maintains their perfect record in La Liga. However, the biggest talking point was not the scoreline, but the highly-anticipated return of Jude Bellingham to the pitch.

The English midfielder, who had been sidelined for two months following a surgical procedure on his shoulder, was greeted with a rapturous reception from the home crowd. His comeback sparks an immediate and fascinating tactical debate: how will manager Xabi Alonso accommodate both Bellingham and the in-form Arda Güler?

Bellingham’s absence since undergoing surgery after the Club World Cup coincided with the emergence of Güler, who has seized the opportunity to become a regular starter and a crucial part of the team’s early-season success.

Both players operate in similar attacking midfield positions, possessing a remarkable talent for creating chances, making late runs into the box, and finding the back of the net. Many in the football world speculated that there might only be room for one of them in the starting eleven.

However, in a post-match press conference, Xabi Alonso dismissed such concerns, insisting that the two players are not incompatible. “Both can play in similar positions, but they can also play together,” the coach explained.

He added that he has a clear vision for how to use them as a partnership, mentioning that Güler’s ability to drop deeper and link up with other midfielders like Fede Valverde or Aurélien Tchouaméni provides the necessary tactical flexibility.

For the Real Madrid manager, this is a “blessed problem.” Having both Güler and Bellingham available at the same time exponentially increases the team’s attacking options.

Their potential partnership promises a blend of creativity, skillful dribbling, and late runs into the penalty area, adding another layer of danger to an already formidable attack that includes talents such as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

The prospect of seeing the two midfielders on the field together has delighted Madrid fans, who are eager to witness their combined impact. The decision on who plays, and in what capacity, will likely be determined by the opponent, the context of the match, and each player’s form. However, one thing is certain: with both talents now fit and available, Real Madrid’s immediate future looks brighter than ever.