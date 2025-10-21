Real Madrid Legend Guti Stirs El Clásico Debate, Backing Arda Guler over Pedri

The anticipation for this season’s first El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu is reaching fever pitch, following a crucial mid-week Champions League fixture. Adding fuel to the rivalry, former Real Madrid icon Guti has weighed in on the matchup, strongly affirming his belief in the emerging talent at his former club.

Guti participated in a social media segment organized by La Liga, which pitted young players against each other. Although the discussion centered on midfield prodigies Arda Güler (Real Madrid) and Pedri (Barcelona), Guti seized the opportunity to declare his allegiance.

In a head-to-head assessment across various attributes, Guti consistently ranked the 20-year-old Turkish international Güler ahead of his Barcelona counterpart. The former Madrid star granted Pedri the edge in only two categories: strength and mentality. Across the other key skills, he either ranked Güler higher or declared them equal. Ultimately, Guti did not hesitate in choosing the Real Madrid star over the Spanish midfielder.

Reinforcing Madrid’s Edge

Guti’s public preference highlights the fierce loyalty and strong support that former Real Madrid legends continue to show for the current squad. By championing Güler, he not only validated the massive potential of Xabi Alonso’s rising star but also subtly reinforced the narrative that the balance of talent and momentum favors Real Madrid heading into the monumental clash.

With the Champions League hurdle now cleared, all eyes are fixed on the Bernabéu. Real Madrid enters the weekend fixture with a clear advantage in recent form, and a victory over their eternal rivals would solidify their hold on the top spot in the La Liga standings, further vindicating Guti’s assessment of the squad’s talent.