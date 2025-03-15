Real Madrid Midfielder Linked with Real Sociedad

Arda Güler’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, with a growing list of European clubs expressing interest in the young Turkish midfielder according to Fanatik.

Güler, who has struggled for consistent playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti, is reportedly considering a summer departure.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Real Sociedad has emerged as a surprise suitor, the Spanish club are reported to be planning making a move for Güler at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has found limited opportunities at Real Madrid, despite showing glimpses of his talent.

While he has made 29 appearances it is worth noting that many of these were very short substitute appearances. Güler has contributed 3 goals and 5 assists.

His contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2029, and his current market value is estimated at €45 million.

Meanwhile, Italian media outlet Tuttosport reports that Inter Milan is also keen on acquiring Güler, potentially through a loan with an option to buy.

The report also reveals that Güler is particularly interested in joining Inter, where he could play alongside fellow Turkish international Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Güler’s desire for more consistent playing time is believed to be the driving force behind his potential departure.

The prospect of joining a club where he can play regularly, and potentially alongside a familiar face in Çalhanoğlu, makes Inter an appealing option.

Real Sociedad’s interest also points to a desire for Güler to find a place where he can develop.