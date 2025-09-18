Real Madrid Rejects Massive Premier League Offers for Arda Güler

Real Madrid has reportedly dismissed inquiries from Premier League clubs for midfielder Arda Güler, with intermediaries suggesting offers could reach €150 million next summer. According to Defansa Central, Real Madrid’s stance is unequivocal: “We don’t sell.”

The Turkish prodigy has established himself as a cornerstone of the team under manager Xabi Alonso. His performances this season have been nothing short of spectacular, with reports placing him among the top three players in Europe’s major leagues for key passes. Güler has become an undisputed starter, leading the midfield with a level of maturity and vision that has excited both the club and its fans.

Despite the intense interest from England, neither the club nor the player is interested in a transfer. Güler, who has always dreamed of succeeding at Real Madrid, has a strong bond with Xabi Alonso, who has shown unwavering faith in his abilities since day one. The manager considers Güler to be fundamental to the team’s creative play.

A Dynamic Partnership and a Secure Future

One of the key reasons for Real Madrid’s confidence is the blossoming partnership between Güler and star striker Kylian Mbappé. The two players have developed a powerful understanding on the pitch, with Güler’s exceptional vision and passing perfectly complementing Mbappé’s explosive pace and ability to exploit space. This dynamic duo, along with other decisive players like Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, is seen as a cornerstone of the team’s future success.

Güler is currently under contract until June 30, 2029, and has no intention of leaving. The club remains calm about his future, knowing that his release clause is set at a figure that is effectively impossible for any European team to meet. With no desire to move to the Saudi Pro League at such a young age, all signs point to Güler being a key part of Real Madrid’s plans for years to come.