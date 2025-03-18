Real Madrid Rising Star Set for Turkey Start Amidst Real Madrid Speculation

Arda Güler, having faced limited playing time at Real Madrid this season, has joined the Turkish national team camp, where coach Vincenzo Montella is poised to give him a starting role against Hungary.

Despite concerns over his match fitness, Montella is expected to utilize Güler’s creative abilities in the upcoming UEFA Nations League play-off match.

Güler’s lack of consistent appearances at Real Madrid has drawn criticism, but Montella’s decision to start him signifies his confidence in the young midfielder’s talent.

The match against Hungary is highly anticipated, with Güler’s performance under close scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is reportedly preparing for a significant summer transfer move.

Italian media suggests the club may exercise its buyback option for Argentine midfielder Nico Paz, currently at Como.

Paz, who has recorded 6 goals and 6 assists in 27 matches, could return to Real Madrid, potentially impacting Güler’s future at the club.

Inter Milan is reportedly showing strong interest in Güler, adding to the speculation surrounding his potential departure.

The Turkish national team has commenced preparations for its match against Hungary.

Mert Günok and Merih Demiral were absent from training due to injury concerns, while Yunus Akgün participated in individual training during the latter part of the session.