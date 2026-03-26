Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Clinches March Goal of the Month with 65-Meter Wonder-Strike

The Santiago Bernabéu has witnessed countless miracles, but Arda Güler’s latest masterpiece has officially etched itself into the pantheon of LaLiga history. The Turkish international has been awarded the LaLiga EA SPORTS Goal of the Month for March 2025/26, following a strike that defied both logic and distance.

The Moment of Magic

The award-winning goal occurred on Saturday, March 14, during Real Madrid’s Matchday 28 clash against Elche. With the hosts leading but the game still active, Güler intercepted a loose ball deep within his own half.

Displaying a veteran’s vision, the 21-year-old playmaker noticed Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro straying dangerously far from his line. Without hesitation, Güler unleashed a precision strike from over 65 meters. The ball arced perfectly through the Madrid evening sky, agonizingly out of Dituro’s reach, before nestling into the back of the net to seal a dominant 4-1 victory.

An Instant Classic

The strike didn’t just secure three points; it brought the Bernabéu crowd to its feet in a thunderous standing ovation. Evaluated for its sheer audacity and technical execution, the goal was immediately hailed by commentators as a “Puskás Award contender.”

“It wasn’t just a shot; it was a statement of intent,” noted one LaLiga official. “To have the confidence to try that from your own half speaks to the special talent Güler possesses.”

A Rising Star

By claiming this trophy, Güler succeeds Almería’s Largie Ramazani as the monthly award holder. More importantly, it solidifies the “Turkish Diamond’s” status as a cornerstone of the Los Blancos midfield.

This recognition confirms what Madridistas have known all season: Arda Güler is no longer just a prospect—he is a player capable of moments that transcend the scoreboard. As the campaign enters its final stretch, this 65-meter marvel remains the definitive highlight of the 2025/26 season.