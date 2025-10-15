Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Details His ‘Made for Each Other’ Partnership with Kylian Mbappé

Arda Güler is rapidly cementing his place as a pivotal figure in Real Madrid’s starting eleven, thanks in large part to a near-instantaneous and highly productive connection with superstar forward Kylian Mbappé.

The 20-year-old Turkish international, now a regular starter under manager Xabi Alonso, spoke to L’Équipe magazine about the unique chemistry driving their attacking success this season.

Güler, who has already registered four assists in the early stages of the current campaign, emphasized the natural alignment of their playing styles.

“Our qualities, and mine specifically, are simply made for each other,” Güler stated. “We understand each other very well; it’s fluid. Sometimes, we exchange before a game—‘Today, we should do this or that.’ And sometimes, a simple look is enough.”

The exceptional understanding has been mutually beneficial, contributing to a stunning start for Mbappé, who has netted 14 goals across all competitions so far. The synergy between the young playmaker and the French star is quickly turning Real Madrid into an even more formidable unit.

Güler also offered insight into Mbappé’s evolving tactical role at the Bernabéu, defending the World Cup winner’s freedom to roam.

“Some say he’s dropping too deep, but I think we have to let him play where he wants,” Güler explained. “He must benefit from this freedom to which his talent entitles him. If he comes in the middle, that he picks up a little, it’s not free. He has the knowledge for it; he understands what the game demands. When he does that, it’s up to me to take his place.”

This philosophy of positional rotation and mutual cover highlights the high footballing intelligence of the new duo, whose exchanges consistently create decisive moments for the La Liga giants. The shared vision between Mbappé and Güler has quickly become one of the most exciting narratives of Real Madrid’s season.