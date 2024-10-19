Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Nominated for Golden Boy Award

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has been included on the shortlist for the 2024 Golden Boy award.

Güler is one of several La Liga players nominated, including Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz.

Güler has shown great promise in his limited playing time at Real Madrid. His ability to impact the game despite limited minutes highlights his talent and potential.

If Güler continues to improve, he could see more playing time this season.

His inclusion on the Golden Boy shortlist is a testament to his growing reputation as one of the world’s top young talents.

Another notable mention on the list is Endrick, who has been named as a wildcard candidate for the award.

Güler’s form for Real Madrid this season has been encouraging, despite limited playing time.

He has shown glimpses of his potential and has contributed positively in his appearances.

While Güler hasn’t scored or assisted yet, he has created chances and shown his ability to impact the game.

His passing accuracy and dribbling skills have been impressive and he did start both games for the Turkish national team in the UEFA Nations League last week against Montenegro and Iceland.

Both ended in wins with Güler scoring in the 4-2 away win over Iceland.