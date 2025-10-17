Real Madrid Star Reacts to Ozil and Ronaldo Comparisons, Puts Team First

Real Madrid star Arda Güler has addressed the buzz surrounding his flourishing on-field chemistry with teammate Kylian Mbappé, which has led fans and pundits to draw parallels with the legendary partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Özil.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who has recently cemented his role in Xabi Alonso’s starting XI, acknowledged the compliment but insisted that the focus must remain squarely on the team’s collective success.

“Me and Mbappé compared with Özil and Cristiano? It’s cool, it’s nice. They’ve done great things,” Güler commented as reported by L’equipe [via MadridXtra]. “But it’s always the team that goes after the big achievements, never two players.”

The Rise of a Decisive Duo

Güler’s emergence this season has been rapid and definitive. After overcoming a challenging, injury-hit debut year, he has become a regular fixture, leveraging his playmaking ability to devastating effect. Across 10 matches in all competitions this season, Güler has registered three goals and four assists.

Crucially, all four of those assists have been delivered to Mbappé, highlighting the immediate and strong bond between the young Turkish playmaker and the French forward. Mbappé, in turn, is enjoying an electric start to the campaign, having scored an impressive 14 goals in his 10 appearances.

The dynamic between Güler’s creative passing and Mbappé’s clinical finishing echoes the historic connection between Ronaldo and Özil, who famously combined for 38 joint-goal participations during their 149 games together at the Bernabéu. While the new duo has a long way to go, their output of eight joint-goal participations in just 46 matches has quickly captured the imagination of the Madrid faithful.

Fitness Boost Ahead of Getafe

The news of the duo’s chemistry comes with a significant update for the squad: Mbappé, who sustained an ankle injury during France’s recent international match, has recovered quickly. He is reportedly set to be included in the squad for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Getafe, ensuring the partnership can continue its momentum.