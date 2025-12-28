Real Madrid Star Arda Güler Swaps Spain for Snow in Bolu Holiday

While most elite footballers seek out sun-drenched beaches during their downtime, Real Madrid sensation Arda Güler has opted for a much chillier escape, heading to the scenic mountains of Bolu to embrace the Turkish winter.

The 20-year-old playmaker, who has become a focal point of Xabi Alonso’s side this season, returned to his homeland to spend his holiday at the Gölcük Nature Park. Staying at the State Guest House, Güler was joined by a familiar face from his past: Fenerbahçe defender Yiğit Efe Demir.

Arda Guler Instagram

Football at -4 Degrees

Despite the biting cold, the two professional athletes couldn’t stay away from the ball. As heavy snowfall transformed the park into a winter wonderland, Güler and Demir took to the “white pitch” to play a friendly match in -4°C (25°F) temperatures.

Güler captured the lighthearted session on his social media channels, sharing a video of the pair navigating the deep snow with the caption: “The kids are the ones who enjoy the snow again.”

The choice of Bolu, a region famous for its pristine lakes and dense forests, highlights Güler’s preference for nature and tranquility during the busy European football calendar. The natural beauty of Gölcük provided a stark contrast to the high-pressure environment of the Santiago Bernabéu, offering the young star a chance to recharge before returning to Madrid.

The reunion with Yiğit Efe Demir also delighted fans back in Istanbul, serving as a reminder of Güler’s enduring ties to his former club, Fenerbahçe, even as he continues his meteoric rise on the global stage.