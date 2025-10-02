Real Madrid Star Named La Liga U-23 Player of the Month After Stellar September Form

Despite a recent derby defeat, Real Madrid’s strong September showing has been highlighted by the rapid rise of Arda Güler, who has been rewarded for his excellent performances by being named La Liga’s U-23 Player of the Month.

While the Spanish giants suffered a setback with the 5-2 loss to Atlético Madrid, they still secured three wins out of four league matches against teams like Espanyol and Levante.

Though Kylian Mbappé was the primary catalyst, the Turkish international proved himself to be a key creative force throughout the month.

A Turkish DELIGHT. 🔥🇹🇷 🤍 Arda Güler is September’s winner of the U23 PLAYER OF THE MONTH award! LALIGAU23OFTHEMONTH | PREMIOSLALIGA | @RiyadhSeason — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) September 30, 2025

Key Contributions in Four Games

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed a stellar September, being directly involved in two goals and two assists across four La Liga fixtures.

Güler’s impact was perhaps most evident in the controversial Madrid Derby, where he was directly involved in both of Real Madrid’s goals.

Manager Xabi Alonso later admitted he made a mistake by substituting Güler off during that high-stakes game.

The key highlight of the month, however, was his decisive contribution in the narrow 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Güler demonstrated his technical brilliance by skillfully maneuvering past the defense before executing a slick interplay with Mbappé, leading to the winning goal against the Txuri-Urdin.

Benefiting from Alonso’s Arrival

Overall this season, Güler has been a prolific contributor, racking up three goals and three assists in eight competitive appearances.

Including the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, the youngster has been involved in nine goals, underscoring his immediate value to the squad.

Güler has evidently been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Xabi Alonso’s arrival, becoming a crucial component in the manager’s creative setup.

As Real Madrid prepares for their midweek clash against Kairat Almaty, the young midfielder will be aiming to maintain this impressive momentum and continue solidifying his role in the first team.