Rio Ferdinand Backs Arda Guler for Role Amid Real Madrid Transition

Arda Güler, the attacking midfielder who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in 2023, has faced a challenge in securing a consistent place in the starting eleven.

Despite his undeniable talent, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has often opted for other players.

After featuring in 13 matches in his debut season, the Turkish international has seen more action this campaign with 37 appearances, though only 14 of those were starts, leading to frustration for both the player and the fanbase.

However, Güler’s recent performance in a more central midfield role against Getafe has sparked discussion about his optimal position. The 20-year-old impressed in this deeper role, showcasing his potential to influence the game from the middle of the park.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on Güler’s situation, taking to his X account to share his thoughts.

Ferdinand believes that with time and the right development, a creative central midfield role could be the ideal fit for the young Turk.

“Real Madrid have a problem,” Ferdinand stated in his posts. “Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric isn’t getting any younger. This Madrid team need a controller, manipulator, rhythm maker. They have great players but are missing this important ingredient in their mix of players now.”

Ferdinand sees Güler as a potential solution, adding, “Guler…. he is young & physically can develop more BUT some players don’t have to rely on physicality (Modric, Kroos, Iniesta, Scholes, Xavi etc) given time & the right structure around him he can provide the rhythm & control the Real Madrid team needs!”

Looking ahead, Real Madrid are potentially facing a change in management, with Xabi Alonso heavily linked to take over from Carlo Ancelotti. The question now arises whether the Spanish coach could unlock Güler’s full potential in this deeper midfield role next season. The prospect of Alonso’s arrival has ignited hope among fans that Güler could finally establish himself as a key orchestrator in the Real Madrid midfield.