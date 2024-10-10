Southampton Considers Selling Onuachu to Trabzonspor

Southampton is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling striker Paul Onuachu to Trabzonspor in the upcoming January transfer window according to Taka Gazete.

Onuachu, who spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor, has struggled for playing time at Southampton this season.

With limited opportunities under manager Russell Martin, Southampton is considering offloading him to the Turkish club.

Trabzonspor showed interest in Onuachu during the summer transfer window but were unwilling to meet Southampton’s asking price.

However, they may be more open to a deal in January, especially if Onuachu continues to struggle for playing time.

Onuachu has scored once in his limited appearances for Southampton this season. His goalscoring ability and physical presence could be valuable assets for Trabzonspor.

Southampton has struggled to score goals this season, with Archer, Brereton Diaz, and Armstrong struggling to find their form.

Onuachu’s departure could further weaken their attacking options.

Southampton have close ties to Turkey as the their parent company Sport Republic also own Turkish side Goztepe, so they are familiar with the league and football in the country.