The Arda Guler Era: Turkish Starlet Emerges as Real Madrid’s New Midfield Conductor

Real Madrid have finally steered their season back onto the road, and while Kylian Mbappé provided the goals in their pivotal 2-0 away victory over Villarreal, the driving force behind Los Blancos’ resurgence is undeniably Arda Güler.

For a club that has spent much of the last year searching for its identity following the departures of legends like Toni Kroos, Güler has evolved from a player of occasional brilliance into the definitive architect of Madrid’s midfield. At just 21, the Turkish international delivered a performance at the Estadio de la Cerámica that suggests Xabi Alonso’s unwavering faith in him is officially paying dividends.

From “Pet Project” to Essential Pillar

The narrative surrounding Güler has often been colored by skepticism. Critics previously labeled him as a “pet project” of manager Xabi Alonso—a perception that at times felt echoed within the squad during Madrid’s recent turbulent stretches. However, Saturday’s display was a resounding answer to those prejudices.

Güler showcased a physical engine that many doubted he possessed, covering ground relentlessly and intelligently. Much like Luka Modrić in his prime, Güler displayed an elite “sixth sense” for space, constantly receiving the ball unmarked despite Villarreal’s high-pressure system. It was a masterclass in positional awareness and authority that has made him virtually impossible to drop from the starting XI.

A Harmonious Machine

While Güler pulled the strings, the rest of the team operated in rare harmony:

The Defense: Led by a robust performance from Asencio and a rehabilitated Huijsen, the backline shielded Thibaut Courtois so effectively that the Belgian keeper’s “miracles” were never required.

The Attack: Kylian Mbappé remained clinical in front of goal, while Vinícius Júnior engaged in a captivating duel with Villarreal’s rising star Pau Navarro.

The Engine Room: Jude Bellingham played with a renewed joy and authority, while Federico Valverde’s immense contribution from right-back once again highlighted his tactical versatility.

Building a Legend in Real-Time

Unlike Modrić or Kroos, who arrived in Madrid as fully-formed superstars from Tottenham and Bayern Munich respectively, Güler is “constructing himself” in the white shirt. His growth is visible by the week; his effective link-up play with Mbappé, which was a highlight of the early season, has now blossomed into a role where he serves as everyone’s partner on the pitch.

In Madrid’s last two league outings—first as a game-changer against Levante and now as the conductor against Villarreal—Güler has taken the wheel. He is no longer just a luxury talent; he is the man steering Real Madrid back toward the silverware they missed out on last season.

If this performance is the new baseline, the “Turkish Gem” hasn’t just found his ideal position—he has found his throne.