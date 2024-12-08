‘The Worst Team Won’ – Mourinho Lashes Out After Fenerbahce Defeat Against Besiktas

José Mourinho expressed his frustration after Fenerbahçe’s 1-0 loss to Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on Saturday.

The Portuguese manager criticized the match officials, suggesting that they had favored the home side.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

“We deserved at least a draw,” Mourinho said.

“The match was under our control, but we couldn’t finish it. I congratulate the referee and Besiktas.

“The worst team won. Although we weren’t perfect, I think we were better, but they took advantage of their only chance. We will continue to fight for the championship.”

Besiktas ended up winning the derby won the game with a goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 73 minutes.

The Black Eagles ended up going down to 10 men when Gedson Fernandes was sent off in the 5th minute of additional time.

Besiktas closed the gap with second placed Fenerbahce to seven points.

Fenerbahce meanwhile failed to close the gap with leaders Galatasaray who could move six points clear at the top of the table as they have a game in hand.

This isn’t the first time Mourinho has criticized the standards of officiating in the Turkish Super Lig. He previously voiced his concerns after a match against Trabzonspor.

Fenerbahçe’s defeat has allowed league leaders Galatasaray to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The club will now turn their attention to their upcoming Europa League clash against Athletic Club.