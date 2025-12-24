Tottenham & Chelsea on High Alert: Kenan Yildiz Contract Standoff Approaches Decisive Turning Point

Juventus is prepared to finalize the future of its “Number 10” and crown jewel, Kenan Yıldız, as the imminent appointment of Marco Ottolini as the club’s new sporting director looks set to ignite critical contract negotiations.

Team Talk report that Chelsea and Tottenham are among the ‘most keen’ of the clubs interested in Yildiz.

The formal arrival of Ottolini—who recently resolved his contractual ties with Genoa—is the final hurdle before Juventus sits down with the 20-year-old Turkish sensation to discuss a long-term extension.

With the January window approaching, the club is under pressure to resolve the situation by the end of 2025 to ward off intense interest from the English Premier League.

The Salary Gap: €6 Million at Stake

Despite being under contract until 2029, Yıldız’s current salary is widely seen as unreflective of his status as one of Europe’s premier breakout talents.

The Turkish international is reportedly seeking a significant pay rise to approximately €6 million (£5m) per year, which would bring him in line with the club’s top earners like Jonathan David.

Juventus is reportedly prepared to offer a package in the region of €4m to €5m plus performance-related bonuses. If a compromise isn’t reached quickly, the door could swing open for a mid-season or summer exit, with several “Big Six” clubs monitoring the situation with a keen eye.

London Calling: Spurs, Chelsea, and Arsenal on Alert

The uncertainty in Turin has not escaped the notice of the Premier League’s elite:

Tottenham Hotspur: Have identified Yıldız as a “dream” attacking target for their system.

Chelsea: Reportedly failed with a €70m (£62m) bid last summer, with Juventus holding out for at least €90m (£79m).

Arsenal & Liverpool: Both clubs are “keeping tabs” on the progression of talks, ready to pounce should the negotiations stall.

While Yıldız has expressed a strong preference for staying in Italy and becoming a legend at the Allianz Stadium, his family and representatives—including advisor Jorge Mendes—are reportedly seeking guarantees regarding the club’s long-term sporting project and ambitions under the new management.

The “Ottolini Era” Begins

Marco Ottolini’s return to Juventus (where he previously served as a scout) is seen as a strategic move to restore stability. His first major task will be ensuring Yıldız remains the cornerstone of the club’s future. Juventus officials are acutely aware that losing the November MVP would be a devastating blow to both the team’s on-field quality and their brand value.

As the clock ticks down on 2025, the footballing world is waiting to see if Juventus can bridge the financial gap—or if one of England’s heavyweights will successfully lure the “Turkish Diamond” to London.