Tottenham Hotspur Intensifies Pursuit of Bundesliga Sensation Can Uzun

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly keeping a close eye on Eintracht Frankfurt’s breakout attacking midfielder, Can Uzun, ahead of a potential bid. The 19-year-old has rapidly become one of the most talked-about talents in the Bundesliga, prompting Spurs to deploy scouts to monitor his recent performances.

Uzun, who can operate centrally or on the flanks, has been highly effective this season, contributing six goals and five assists for Frankfurt. This impressive output is attracting widespread attention from elite European clubs, with reports indicating that Liverpool and several other major teams were also running the rule over the midfielder during a recent midweek fixture against Frankfurt.

“This Boy is Special”

The midfielder’s potential has drawn glowing reviews from recruitment professionals across the Premier League. Sharing insight on TBR Football, analyst Graeme Bailey revealed the high praise being circulated about the young Turk.

“This boy is ‘special’ was the comment I received from a scout attached to one of the Premier League’s top clubs,” Bailey stated.

He further stressed that Uzun is anything but an unknown quantity in major scouting networks. “Uzun might be considered under the radar to some but he is a huge talent. He has become one of the most talked about players in the Bundesliga and he really is a huge talent. There is not a major club who doesn’t have him on their radar,” Bailey confirmed.

Long-Term Investment for Spurs

For Tottenham, the move represents an opportunity to inject much-needed technical ability, flair, and creativity into the squad. Uzun is seen not just as an immediate upgrade but as a crucial long-term investment that could help the club maintain its competitive edge in the fight for trophies.

While a significant premium may be required to secure the talented player, the consensus is that the deal would be worthwhile. For the Bundesliga star himself, the chance to join a club like Tottenham and compete at a higher level would be an exciting proposition, with regular football in England expected to accelerate his development.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will translate its scouting efforts into a formal offer, but the highly contested race for the young midfielder is only just beginning.