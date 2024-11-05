Tottenham Injury Update Ahead of Galatasaray Clash

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a potential injury crisis, with key player Richarlison out it has left manager Ange Postecoglou with a major decision to make ahead of the Europa League clash against Galatasaray this week.

Richarlison sustained a hamstring injury during the recent match against Aston Villa, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming matches.

Give Me Sport is reporting that with Ricarlison out Postecoglou may have to rush Son Heung-min and Timo Werner back sooner than expected.

Son, who recently returned from injury, has been carefully managed to prevent further setbacks.

The injuries could force manager Ange Postecoglou to make changes to his team selection for the upcoming Europa League match against Galatasaray and the Premier League game against Ipswich Town.

While the club has options, including young talent like Mikey Moore, it’s clear that the injury situation is a significant concern.

Postecoglou will need to balance the need to rotate his squad with the desire to maintain momentum and secure positive results.

The club’s medical team will play a crucial role in assessing the severity of the injuries and determining the players’ recovery timelines.

Tottenham face Galatasaray in Istanbul on 7 November in the Europa League.