Tottenham Joins Premier League Race for Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly gearing up for a major transfer spree, and among their top targets to bolster the wide attack is Juventus’ highly-rated Turkish international, Kenan Yıldız. Spurs join an already crowded field of Premier League heavyweights monitoring the young forward’s contract situation in Italy.

Under new manager Thomas Frank, Tottenham has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, fueling ambitions for a significant campaign in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Frank is keen to inject more excitement into the squad in both the January and summer windows and is said to have the full financial backing of the ENIC ownership group.

Yildiz High on Priority List

Strengthening the wide attacking options is a priority for the North London club. While Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo is also high on their radar, the club is heavily considering a move for the 20-year-old Juventus ace, Kenan Yıldız.

Transfer expert Dean Jones indicated that Tottenham is preparing to make some of the biggest signings in their history, signaling a new phase of investment.

“I already reported about the wide attacking targets being an area of priority, and that absolutely is the case, and they have been drawing up names over the past two weeks,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk. “If the likes of… Yıldız at Juve become a genuine possibility in January or in the summer, then I think Spurs will put themselves in the picture.”

The Premier League Scramble

Yıldız, who can operate as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, has become one of Serie A’s most exciting young prospects. However, his future remains uncertain as he pushes for an upgraded contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Tottenham’s interest adds them to an already competitive list of suitors from England. TEAMtalk recently revealed that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are also major admirers of the Turkish international.

A move away from Juventus is largely contingent on the outcome of renewal talks. These negotiations are reportedly imminent, but should the Italian club fail to secure him to new terms, the Premier League clubs are poised to swoop in.

While Spurs are also targeting Rodrygo—who is linked with Manchester City and Liverpool and is thought to be keen on testing himself in England—the race for the versatile and younger Yıldız represents a crucial opportunity for the club to invest in a top talent for the long term.

Tottenham fans can anticipate major additions, with the board ready to splash the cash, either in January to gain an immediate advantage or next summer for a larger squad rebuild.