Transfer Tussle: Tottenham & Aston Villa Go Head-to-Head for Turkish “Golden Boy” Can Uzun

A high-stakes “transfer war” has erupted between Premier League heavyweights, with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa reportedly leading the charge for Eintracht Frankfurt’s breakout star, Can Uzun according to Sports Boom.

The 20-year-old Turkish international, frequently hailed as one of the most exciting prospects in European football, has become a top priority for several English clubs following a string of dominant displays in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Spurs Aim for a January Hat-Trick

Under the guidance of Thomas Frank, Tottenham have already been aggressive in the winter market. The North London club has successfully secured the signings of Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid, Brazilian defender Souza, and Irish starlet Mason Melia.

Adding Uzun to the ranks would be a significant statement of intent. Spurs scouts reportedly upgraded the midfielder to “immediate priority” status after witnessing his masterclass against Qarabag in midweek.

Emery’s “Intelligence” Test

However, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is determined to disrupt Tottenham’s plans. Emery is said to be “captivated” by Uzun’s tactical maturity and footballing IQ, viewing the Turk as the “special piece” required to complete his tactical puzzle in the Midlands.

This pursuit adds another layer of friction between the two clubs; Villa were reportedly confident of landing Conor Gallagher before Spurs hijacked the deal earlier this month. Emery is now desperate to ensure history does not repeat itself with Uzun.

The €80 Million Price Tag

Securing the “Turkish Gem” will not come cheap. Eintracht Frankfurt are well aware of their asset’s soaring value and have reportedly slapped an €80 million (£69.4m) price tag on the playmaker. Uzun’s statistics justify the hype, with eight goals and four assists in 20 appearances already this term—a marked improvement on his impressive 2024/25 debut campaign.

The Magpies’ Long-Term Play

While Spurs and Villa view Uzun as a starter who can provide an instant impact, Newcastle United have also entered the fray with a different perspective. The St. James’ Park hierarchy reportedly sees the 20-year-old as a “strategic long-term investment.” The Magpies are keen to secure his signature now, believing his value will skyrocket as he evolves into a global superstar.

Current Situation

Uzun is currently under contract in Frankfurt until 2029, giving the German side plenty of leverage in negotiations. As the January window draws to a close, the race for the man being called the “New Golden Boy” is set to be the defining saga of the month.