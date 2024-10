Turkey Announces Squad for UEFA Nations League Matches

The Turkish Football Federation has announced the candidate squad for the A National Team’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Montenegro and Iceland.

Notable Inclusion

Atakan Karazor: The 27-year-old German-born midfielder, who plays for Stuttgart, has been included in the squad for the first time. Karazor has been a standout player in the Bundesliga and has opted to represent Turkey at the international level.

Several players from major European leagues have been called up including Ferdi Kadioglu of Brighton, Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu, Benfica duo Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu.

Real Madrid ace Arda Guler has also been called up as has Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

Full squad is as follows

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Manchester United), Mert Günok (Beşiktaş), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor), Muhammed Şengezer (RAMS Başakşehir)

Defenders: Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Galatasaray), Emirhan Topçu (Beşiktaş), Eren Elmalı (Trabzonspor), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Brighton & Hove Albion), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydın (Fenerbahçe), Zeki Çelik (Roma)

Midfielders: Atakan Karazor (Stuttgart), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), İsmail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuşlu (Trabzonspor), Orkun Kökçü (Benfica)

Forwards: Ahmed Kutucu (ikas Eyüpspor), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Barış Alper Yılmaz, Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray), Bertuğ Yıldırım (Getafe), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Benfica), Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş)

Match Schedule

Turkey vs. Montenegro: Friday, October 11 at 9:45 PM (local time) in Samsun

Iceland vs. Turkey: Monday, October 14 at 9:45 PM (local time)

Both matches will be broadcast live on the Exxen platform with TV8.